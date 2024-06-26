Yesterday, after the third general open assembly in Santa Maria, the Plataforma Menys Turisme, Més vida (Movement for less tourism, more quality of life) and the organisations which are members announced on social media that the demonstration Canviem El Rumb: posem límits al turisme, (Change course: limit tourism) which will take place on Sunday July 21 at 19:00h at the Intermodal Station public transport station in Plaza de España, Palma.
New Mallorca anti-mass tourism protest called for July 21
Demonstration to be held in Palma again
