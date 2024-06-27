The Bulletin has been contacted this week by a number of permanent and part time British residents in the luxury areas of La Mola, where German super model Claudia Schiffer used to spend her summer holiday at her parents’ apartment, Cala Marmassen and Cala Llamp near Puerto Andratx, complaining about the noise from all the construction work being carried out. One of the callers, who has been a regular visitor for years, said that the heavy construction work used to stop, or at least ease off, towards the end of May.

But this year, it has carried on all through June and residents are worried the work will continue through July and the summer. “It’s a nightmare, the construction work wakes us up at 8.30am and does not stop until 5.30pm, we get no peace and quiet at all. In fact, many of our neighbours are forced to leave their expensive homes and flee to a beach because they can’t lie around their pools in peace,” one of the callers, whose provided her details but wants to remain anonymous, said.

“We all thought it was against council laws to carry out heavy exterior work during the summer months,” she added. This is not the first time construction activity and noise in luxury locations in Mallorca have forced residents out. Just over two years former England, Liverpool and Real Madrid football legend Steve McManaman was forced to sell up his family’s dream home in Son Vida due to all the building noise.