The Bulletin has been contacted this week by a number of permanent and part time British residents in the luxury areas of La Mola, where German super model Claudia Schiffer used to spend her summer holiday at her parents’ apartment, Cala Marmassen and Cala Llamp near Puerto Andratx, complaining about the noise from all the construction work being carried out. One of the callers, who has been a regular visitor for years, said that the heavy construction work used to stop, or at least ease off, towards the end of May.
Mallorca fury over summer construction work in luxury location
Yeah it's terrible that rich people have to suffer this. It should only be the plebs who have to put up with it.