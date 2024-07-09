The anti-tourism movement in Spain is starting to have an effect on holiday bookings although the exact impact is still unclear. The President of the Mallorcan Hoteliers Federation Maria Frontera did admit that they had been a slowdown in bookings to the island but she blamed the weather and the European soccer championships.
The Bulletin highlighted the anti-tourism protest which took place in Barcelona on Monday in which tourists were sprayed with water from water pistols. As a result of our report we received the following letter from a concerned tourist:
"We had been thinking of going on holiday to Spain this year, but not any more. I won't take my family, somewhere that we will receive animosity . So really for the foreseeable future, i don't see us ever visiting Spain again. We have always treated local people with respect, when on holiday, we don't get overly drunk or cause any problems when in another country, but we will get this bad feeling, from the people of Spain also. It's a sad situation, but nevertheless , one that may see us, never to go to mainland Spain or any of the beautiful islands again." Sincerely B Donnelly.
A further protest against tourism is being planned for later this month in Mallorca. However, organisers have stressed that tourists are welcome it is just that there are far too many of them who are eating into limited island resources. Also, one of the chief concerns is the lack of affordable housing.
The Balearic government is planning to introduce a new tourism model which calls for fewer tourists because of the overcrowding problem.
8 comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
I am traveling to your wonderful Island tomorrow and again in six weeks time. I have holidayed many times on your island over the last 40 years at least twice a year. This is the first time we have felt concerned about how we will be welcomed to your island, we realize that we will probably have a great holiday as usual but if we return feeling threatened in any way we will cancel our September holiday never to return. We appreciate that there is a need for change but the people of Majorca need to accept some of the blame for how tourism has developed on your island. The world is a big place with many places to see !
RocketYou clearly havent been to Playa de Palma or Arenal!
Speaking as a disabled person struggling in Palma, after living here 30 years, affordable housing seems very low on the agenda. The poor will always remain at the bottom of everyone's list of Things to Do. Waiting for all the Thumbs Down.
Stan, Do you really believe that the protestors are worried about employment in the hospitality industry ? They are either students hoping for a lifetime career in teaching and local government departments, have parents who make a decent living running a small business in the non urban parts of the island or are youths who, as long as they receive some sort of state benefit, aren’t that interested in looking for a menial and manual job, which they consider to be below their worth. Short sighted ? Maybe, but that’s their problem and thankfully not mine. Cheers
Stan, I don't think you understand the demographics of Mallorca. If tourism halved overnight, the Island wouldn't suddenly be much poorer and have mass unemployment. Most waiters, cleaners etc. I come across are either South American or Spanish from the mainland. They would all leave for the mainland if there were no jobs in Mallorca. The Island would be less busy, rents go down and everybody would benefit from the nicer environment. The "be careful what you wish for" arguement is unintelligent and not fact based.
MAY I REPEAT MY EARLIER WARNING TO ALL THE PROTESTERS. " DO NOT BITE THE HAND THAT FEEDS YOU !!! " (PROTECT YOUR EMPLOYMENT.)
We don't get overly drunk... After a hard days cycling me and my girlfriend do a spot of people watching. It's always easy to understand any trouble going on because the spoken language is English.
That's one person out of 20 million.