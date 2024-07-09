The anti-tourism movement in Spain is starting to have an effect on holiday bookings although the exact impact is still unclear. The President of the Mallorcan Hoteliers Federation Maria Frontera did admit that they had been a slowdown in bookings to the island but she blamed the weather and the European soccer championships.

The Bulletin highlighted the anti-tourism protest which took place in Barcelona on Monday in which tourists were sprayed with water from water pistols. As a result of our report we received the following letter from a concerned tourist:

"We had been thinking of going on holiday to Spain this year, but not any more. I won't take my family, somewhere that we will receive animosity . So really for the foreseeable future, i don't see us ever visiting Spain again. We have always treated local people with respect, when on holiday, we don't get overly drunk or cause any problems when in another country, but we will get this bad feeling, from the people of Spain also. It's a sad situation, but nevertheless , one that may see us, never to go to mainland Spain or any of the beautiful islands again." Sincerely B Donnelly.

A further protest against tourism is being planned for later this month in Mallorca. However, organisers have stressed that tourists are welcome it is just that there are far too many of them who are eating into limited island resources. Also, one of the chief concerns is the lack of affordable housing.

The Balearic government is planning to introduce a new tourism model which calls for fewer tourists because of the overcrowding problem.