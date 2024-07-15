It is the holiday resort which is always in the spotlight when there is a big "English" event. Photographers of all nationalities head to Magalluf whenever there is a big English event for the usual photos; English fans behaving badly. But on this occcasion there was no photo of that sort (well, just about!).

Infact, Spanish fans joined their English counterparts, all wearing their national team shirts, to enjoy the match. One bar owner told me that it was sport at its best. Magalluf has changed and one of the biggest changes is that these days only about 50 percent of tourists who go there are English, compared to about 90 percent, 10 years ago. Infact this year there has been a major increase in German tourists. The days of the full English breakfast are in decline, these days it is more continental (I mean the breakfast!).

The new council regulations have also had an impact and there has been reduction in the number of incidents. The massive investment by major hotel chains and the authorities has also made a big difference. Magalluf now has one of the most exclusive beach clubs in the world where a bottle of champagne will cost you the same as a 10 day package holiday.

Magalluf is still the place to watch England play, the atmosphere is second to none but like everything (apart from the usual England debacle) times are changing. Magalluf is no longer "the bad boy" of Mallorca tourism and it is evidently clear that there has not been any major football related incidents during the whole tournament.

Sadly for English fans it was the same old story for the national team, a state of affairs which Magalluf has since for the last 50 years. England failed to win but on this occasion Magalluf won as well.