66-year-old Irish tourist Geraldine Kennedy was bitten by a dog on a terrace of the Red Rum British Pub in Alcudia last Saturday afternoon. She told the Bulletin this morning: “We were on the terrace of the bar and at 4pm I went to the toilet, which are downstairs. As I walked down the steps I noticed this lovely looking Border collie and I stopped to tell the owner, who was with two young children, what a lovely dog it was. It was then that the dog suddenly went for me and bit me on the chin and the owners and the dog fled the scene.”
