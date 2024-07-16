66-year-old Irish tourist Geraldine Kennedy was bitten by a dog on a terrace of the Red Rum British Pub in Alcudia last Saturday afternoon. She told the Bulletin this morning: “We were on the terrace of the bar and at 4pm I went to the toilet, which are downstairs. As I walked down the steps I noticed this lovely looking Border collie and I stopped to tell the owner, who was with two young children, what a lovely dog it was. It was then that the dog suddenly went for me and bit me on the chin and the owners and the dog fled the scene.”

The Guardia Civil in Alcudia have confirmed the incident and that police rushed to the scene.

Police sources said that due to the amount of blood the holidaymaker was losing, police accompanied her to a medical centre where she was given two stitches.

The Guardia Civil are working in cooperation with the Local Police which have an animal response unit in an attempt to locate the owner. They are combing through the CCTV footage from the bar and have said that the owner is obviously local and it is just a matter of time before they track her down.

Geraldine, who is due to fly home this Saturday, said that she hopes the owner and the dog are found quickly in case the pet attacks someone else.

According to police sources, everything suggests that the owner does not have had the dog’s papers and vaccinations in order and for this reason decided to leave the premises in a hurry. The woman faces an offence of reckless injury and will also be charged with administrative offences if it is proved that she did not have the dog’s vaccination record and documentation in order.