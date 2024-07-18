Information continues to emerge regarding the fatal collapse of the roof terrace at the Medusa Beach Club in Playa de Palma.

This centres in particular on work at the building, on inspections and any subsequent procedures. In this regard, it is understood that the building's owners submitted all official documentation for works to Palma town hall.

The subsequent procedures include unfavourable reports following town hall inspections. These were sent to the owners, who would then have had to communicate the results of these inspections to the tenants - the Medusa Beach Club business.

Investigators are now seeking to ascertain whether the business was informed of deficiencies or indeed if the business carried out works at its own risk.

Notification of inspectors' reports would have been received by the husband of an official who works in the town hall's urban planning department, albeit not in the building safety section that is responsible for inspections.

While clarification is being sought in respect of the inspectors' reports, this doesn't alter the fact that there was no activity licence for the roof terrace, which collapsed on May 23 killing four people.