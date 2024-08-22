Gridlock on the Formentor road yet again in August. The car park at the Colomer viewpoint is becoming so full that drivers are having to park along the road causing traffic chaos according to social media. This is one of the most visited areas of Mallorca, not only for beach lovers because it leads to the beaches of Formentor, Cala Figuera and Cala Murta, but also for those who enjoy the views.

Mirador des Colomer, Formentor. Un capvespre d'agost. Convé més viure tancats dins casa i esperar que s'acabi el món. pic.twitter.com/eYyih0LF8h — Àngel Aguiló Palou (@AngelAguiloP) August 21, 2024

The Colomer viewpoint, together with the one at Foradada, is the most visited viewpoint in Mallorca.

At the beginning of the year, the Directorate General of Traffic (traffic department) published a resolution that “prohibits the circulation of motor vehicles” (except authorised ones) between 1 June and 30 September from 10 a.m. to 10.30 p.m. Only authorised vehicles (mainly emergency vehicles, residents living in the area and workers) may use the road during the day on the Formentor Peninsula between June and October.

The rest can access the Formentor Peninsula using the shuttle buses that the TIB provides every year.

An automated camera system reads the number plates of all the vehicles and year after year the DGT has issued thousands of fines. The fines are 200 euros, although this amount is reduced to 100 euros for prompt payment.

The shuttle bus is line 334 to Formentor lighthouse during the period of traffic restrictions, from 1 June to 30 September. This year the service has been reinforced with a second bus at the Puerto Pollensa stop. In addition to the current stops on the peninsula, Mirador del Colomer and Platja, the stops at Cala Murta/Cala Figuera and Faro have been added.

During the hours of traffic restrictions (10.00 am - 10.30 pm) a service is available every 35 minutes for most of the day. Last year’s reinforcement vehicle, which departed from the beach, has been incorporated this year at the Puerto Pollensa centre stop, where most of the passengers are concentrated. Thus, from 11.30 am and throughout the day, two buses will coincide in order to meet the high demand for this service and to facilitate travel for all users.

Last year, during the four-month period of traffic restrictions, 334,284 users travelled with the shuttle bus to the Formentor peninsula, an average of 2,740 users per day. Intermodal card holders can travel free of charge. You can also use your bank card; in this case, the cost to the lighthouse, is 1.80 euros if you take the bus from Puerto Pollensa and 2.70 euros from Alcudia. In addition, up to five people can travel with the same bank card and get discounts for each user.