“As summer winds down, travel deals are heating up, and savvy U.S. travelers are embracing the chance to plan big getaways. According to the Expedia Fall Travel Outlook, international trips are top of mind for travellers, with flight searches up 15% year-over-year and destinations like Tulum (Mexico), Mallorca and Tokyo trending,” the report states.
For budget-minded travellers, fall is primetime for deals, as airfare historically drops 10% compared to the summer months. For many destinations, it’s “shoulder season,” the sweet spot between tourist high season and seasonal low season when the weather is nice, the crowds have dispersed, and hotel rates are more wallet friendly. Tips and trends from Expedia’s Fall Travel Outlook include: Top fall destinations for U.S. travellers include Las Vegas, Cancun and Paris, while Indianapolis (+120%), Cape May (+60%), Tulum (+70%) and Mallorca (+70%) are among the season’s top trending hot spots.
“During the spring, the top destination was driven by the solar eclipse, and this fall it’s another force of nature — the bucket list ‘Era’s Tour,’” says Melanie Fish, head of Expedia Group Brands public relations. “Regardless of the destination, fall is a fantastic time to travel and there’s still time to plan a getaway. The week following Labor Day is the best time for domestic airfare deals, while Oct. 20 is the best for international trips — and for the start of leaf-peeping season.”
My experience is consistent with this. We've had more American bookings this year than ever before. The Autumn has a few Americans booked too. And one in early 2025 so far. Bookings are still heavily tilted toward German and Scandinavian tourists as always, but the Americans are certainly grabbing a good share of that now. But I sense they aren't particularly keen on coming in the summer. They seem to prefer the autumn and spring. And an occasional winter fling. 20 years ago, it would be rare to find an American who'd ever heard of Mallorca. I believe the root of the trend has much to do with the stream of American celebs who keep showing up, filming, holidaying, and buying properties here. They write and post photos and video on social media, which of course has massive reach, and then the travel press picks it up and writes focus stories and produces TV programmes about Mallorca (because it's apparently trendy). The Americans we know also say they see a lot about Mallorca in the media over there. Anyway, so far, they've been really outstanding guests. May it continue.