The Americans appear to be poised to invade Mallorca this Autumn. According to Expedia searches for international trips in the States are up year-over-year, with Tulum, Mallorca and Tokyo among the season’s top trending destinations for the Autumn.

“As summer winds down, travel deals are heating up, and savvy U.S. travelers are embracing the chance to plan big getaways. According to the Expedia Fall Travel Outlook, international trips are top of mind for travellers, with flight searches up 15% year-over-year and destinations like Tulum (Mexico), Mallorca and Tokyo trending,” the report states.

For budget-minded travellers, fall is primetime for deals, as airfare historically drops 10% compared to the summer months. For many destinations, it’s “shoulder season,” the sweet spot between tourist high season and seasonal low season when the weather is nice, the crowds have dispersed, and hotel rates are more wallet friendly. Tips and trends from Expedia’s Fall Travel Outlook include: Top fall destinations for U.S. travellers include Las Vegas, Cancun and Paris, while Indianapolis (+120%), Cape May (+60%), Tulum (+70%) and Mallorca (+70%) are among the season’s top trending hot spots.

“During the spring, the top destination was driven by the solar eclipse, and this fall it’s another force of nature — the bucket list ‘Era’s Tour,’” says Melanie Fish, head of Expedia Group Brands public relations. “Regardless of the destination, fall is a fantastic time to travel and there’s still time to plan a getaway. The week following Labor Day is the best time for domestic airfare deals, while Oct. 20 is the best for international trips — and for the start of leaf-peeping season.”