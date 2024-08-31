AS children we all used to enjoy leaping off rocks into the sea when we went to the beach or any other stretch of water. However, most of us, for various reasons, grew out of it. But for some elite athletes it has taken on a new form and become an international sport which one day could feature in the Olympics, and it is called Death Diving, or Døds Diving to give it its real name.

Just under two weeks ago, the Døds Diving League (DDL) held the Døds Diving World Championship 2024 in Oslo and Pacome Pegaz from Ibiza was crowned the new world champion while also securing the first gold ever for Spain. Pacome, who was born in France but grew up in Ibiza from a very early age, is only 21 and has been death diving since he was 15 and can’t get enough of it.

Extreme freestyle diving

Death Diving is a form of extreme freestyle high diving, jumping with stretched arms and belly first, landing in either a cannonball or a pike position. Classic death diving, also known in Norwegian as “Dødsing” (“deathing”), was invented by guitarist Erling Bruno Hovden at Frognerbadet during the summer of 1969. In Norway, Døds events continue to be very popular. The world championship has taken place in Oslo, Norway, every August since the event debuted in 1969. Jumps are performed from a platform of 10 to 15 metres in height.

But Pacome’s highest cliff jump, to date, has been from 25 metres. “I just started like most kids, jumping into the sea from the rocks in Ibiza and gradually started jumping from greater heights, like the cliffs around the island. Then, via social media, I came across videos of death diving and the competitions and decided that was what I wanted to do, I wanted to give it a try and started competing when I was 15.

“As yet, I don’t have any sponsors, so I am open to any should they like to help me because funding competing myself is expensive as the events are all around the world now. Before the Oslo finals we competed in Gijon on the mainland and that was great because we were jumping into the sea in the port.

“Not all of the competitions are held in swimming pools,” he said. Yeah, it’s great to have won the World Championships, but it’s not all about wining. It’s about getting together with your friends and fellow Death Divers from all over the world once a year and diving together. It’s a great atmosphere, the crowds are getting bigger and bigger as the sport gets increasingly popular and there is never a favourite diver. Yes, there are some who are normally better than others, but no one knows what’s going to happen until the diver jumps and, of course, there are male and female categories.

Expressing myself

“For me it’s a way of expressing myself, a was of ‘disblocking’ my body and my mind and that’s what makes me keep going. We all take it very seriously. It can be dangerous. I’ve had various injuries, but nothing serious so far. We all know our limits. It’s very physical and now that the season is over for this year, it’s a matter of keeping in shape. I maintain my body by intensive exercising and workouts using only my own body weight, while also jumping and trying new moves. Every year, for example, a group of us stage a three-day exhibition tour round Ibiza. The public love it, and more and more people are getting into death diving.

Mentally testing

“Apart from being physically challenging, it’s also mentally testing. When you’re standing at 10 to 24 metres or more and ready to jump, your brain is telling you it’s not a good idea. You have to concentrate on the jump, clear your mind, have confidence in yourself and go for it. I’m always ready, I’m not scared and just go for it and if it’s a new jump for me, it’s even more exciting to see it I can pull it off. It’s the same for all of us, we love the challenge and the adrenaline rush,” he said.

“I know the sport is getting very popular over in Mallorca and I’d love to get over there and do some cliff jumping, it’s the perfect place for the sport,” he added.

Døds League founder and president Paul Rigault told the Bulletin that they would love to hold a competition in Mallorca with Palma as a host city for DWT, especially now that the Balearic Islands have a World Champion. “The sport has exploded globally and Spain is obviously one of our key markets now - with a huge increase of interest from both fans and athletes.

Elon Musk is a known fan

“The island is a great destination and we know that the sport is growing in popularity there, so I think an event of this kind would work really well there,” he said. “Even Elon Musk is a known fan, with the X owner tweeting a video of the current world record Døds leap. I have personally just moved home from Mallorca to Norway - so extra fun that the Balearic islands took home the gold,” Paul said. “The event is broadcasted to +200 million households worldwide, with coverage on DAZN, Fox Sports, Pluto, MBC, and more. The livestream is also available internationally on our YouTube channel”