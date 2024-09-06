The barracks where tent city will be set up in Palma. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma06/09/2024 12:47
Due to the overcrowding of the centres that take in unaccompanied migrant minors arriving in Mallorca, 310 of which have already arrived this year, the Council of Mallorca wants to pitch tents in the Son Tous barracks in Palma. This is where the social services filter the young people as soon as they arrive by boat in Mallorcan. Council president, Llorenç Galmés, has announced that they will request permission from the government, which owns the barracks, to begin preparing the temporary reception centre.
