British company IHG to open a new hotel in Mallorca next year

The British InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) will add four new hotels, one of them in Alaró, in Mallorca, from next year to the more than 50 establishments it has under eight brands in Spain, the company announced today. The new IHG Hotels & Resorts establishments will be located in Mallorca (Vignette Collection Mallorca - Finca Banyols); Jerez de la Frontera (Cádiz) (Vignette Collection Jerez); Gandía (Valencia) (Hotel Indigo Gandia - Beach) and San Sebastián (Guipúzcoa) (Holiday Inn Express San Sebastian - Errenteria).

The new hotels, which will open between the first half of 2025 and mid-2026, will add 201 rooms to the capacity offered by the company in Spain, bringing the total to 13,000 between open and confirmed rooms. With data from June 2024, IHG has 55 hotels operating under eight different brands in Spain, in addition to another 22 of the Spanish Iberostar, which also operate under its system. The hotel company has more than 6,300 hotels open in more than 100 countries, as well as a pipeline of more than 2,000 properties.

IHG states: “Vignette Collection Mallorca – Finca Banyols: Owned by Prevario Banyols and managed by Hotel Collection International – HCI, the 45-guestroom property with its facilities spread over a local Mallorcan finca, will be the first Vignette Collection in Spain, opening the first half of 2025. Located on the picturesque island of Mallorca, the hotel will offer a one-of-a-kind stay as guests will be in the midst of vineyards and olive trees.”

(Mrs) Willemijn Geels, Vice President, Development, Europe, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: “As one of IHG’s priority markets, it’s wonderful to grow our footprint so substantially in Spain, where we’ve signed nearly 700 rooms in the first nine months of this year. This significant expansion demonstrates the continued trust our owners have in our brands to provide strong returns on their investments, and our commitment to support them to capture demand and drive performance through our powerful enterprise.

"We have ambitious plans to accelerate the presence of both our powerhouse mainstream segment and our distinctive Luxury & Lifestyle collection in Spain’s key urban and leisure destinations with it being a key growth market for the company. It is truly a privilege to be able to deliver on these ambitions alongside so many of our longstanding and new growth partners. It is thanks to their trust in IHG and our talented teams that we can bring amazing new hotels right across our diverse brand portfolio to the market.”

IHG's eight brands in Spain are Six Senses, InterContinental, Kimpton, Hotel Indigo, voco, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn Express, and Holiday Inn. As well as 22 open Iberostar properties, with a further 12 in the development pipeline, boosting IHG’s footprint in the resort and all-inclusive segment.