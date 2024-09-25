British police are investigating the death of a young British woman who is believed to have fallen from a hotel balcony in Ibiza. According to Sky News, officers have arrested a man in London who may be responsible. The family of Robyn Eve Maines, of Wallsey, Wirral, are seeking two years in prison following the death of their daughter, who was found dead at around 8.30am on 25 September 2022. The initial hypothesis is that Maines, who was employed by a law firm in Liverpool, fell from the balcony of the Rosamar Hotel in Sant Josep.

Meryside police have described her death as “unexplained” and have opened a fresh investigation despite Spanish police having carried one out. According to Sky News police said a 27-year-old London man has been arrested and interviewed, but released on bail. “The authorities in Spain have concluded their enquiries into Robyn’s death and Merseyside Police are conducting an investigation. At this stage we are treating Robyn’s death as unexplained,” British police said.

In a statement, her family said they “just want justice for Robyn”. Our beautiful daughter Robyn Eve Maines was tragically taken from us on 25 September 2022 at the Rosamar Hotel in Ibiza. Please, if anyone saw or heard anything at this time, can you come forward and contact the police,” they said.