Guardia Civil at the scene of the fall in Ibiza. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma25/09/2024 14:46
British police are investigating the death of a young British woman who is believed to have fallen from a hotel balcony in Ibiza. According to Sky News, officers have arrested a man in London who may be responsible. The family of Robyn Eve Maines, of Wallsey, Wirral, are seeking two years in prison following the death of their daughter, who was found dead at around 8.30am on 25 September 2022. The initial hypothesis is that Maines, who was employed by a law firm in Liverpool, fell from the balcony of the Rosamar Hotel in Sant Josep.
