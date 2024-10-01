The Balearic government is set to introduce a whole series of urgent measures in February to curb mass tourism after a summer in which numerous anti-tourism marches took place involving thousands of people. Balearic President Marga Prohens made the announcement in parliament today and called on opposition parties for their help.

"We are aware of the need to adopt measures before the next season to deal with episodes of tourist overcrowding. Yes, the time has come to take decisions, and for this reason, I can announce that next February the Balearic governmen will approve a decree law on urgent measures to tackle tourist congestion with measures that have the consensus of all," she told parliament.

At the moment a panel of experts are looking at ways to curb mass tourism across the Balearics after a whole series of anti-tourism marches took place. However, the panel are keeping tight lipped on the proposals they are studying.

Last summer a record number of tourists came on holiday to the island but their spending power was limited and bar and restaurants have reported a big fall in takings. The Balearics would like to see fewer tourists spending more.

Prohens is looking for support from all before introducing the measures. A further rise in the rate of the tourist tax has been rejected.