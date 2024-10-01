The Balearic government is set to introduce a whole series of urgent measures in February to curb mass tourism after a summer in which numerous anti-tourism marches took place involving thousands of people. Balearic President Marga Prohens made the announcement in parliament today and called on opposition parties for their help.
Urgent measures to be announced by Balearic Government to tackle tourism overcrowding
Legislation will be introduced in February
Also in News
- New setback for Britons travelling to Mallorca from Sunday, September 1
- Record holiday season? Tell that to the Mallorca bars and restaurants whose takings have nosedived
- Rave on a plane from Liverpool to the Balearics
- Mallorca hoteliers laughing all the way to the bank this summer
- Spanish hoteliers slam new guest registration scheme
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.