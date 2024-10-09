The feature film LA COCINA, directed by Mexican filmmaker Alonso Ruizpalacios, will kick off the programme of the 13th edition of the Evolution Mallorca International Film Festival (EMIFF) on 30 October at the Opening Gala to be held at Palma’s Teatre Principal, and will close on 5 November with the Spanish premiere of Thomas Napper’s WIDOW CLICQUOT, as announced today by the festival’s founder and director, Sandra Lipski.

The festival also announced that Anthony Dod Mantle, Oscar-winning cinematographer and BATFA winner for his work on Slumdog Millionaire, will receive the EMIFF Cinematography Icon Award 2024.

LA COCINA, which premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival 2024 earlier this year is based on the acclaimed 1957 play by British playwright Arnold Wesker and stars Raúl Briones and Oscar nominee Rooney Mara.

The festival will conclude on 5 November with the Spanish premiere of WIDOW CLICQUOT, directed by Thomas Napper and starring Haley Bennett, Tom Sturridge and Natasha O’Keefe. On these selections, Sandra Lipski commented: “We pride ourselves on offering audiences the opportunity to discover international stories of resilience, humanity and spirit; both La Cocina and Widow Clicquot are fantastic examples of this, with incredible performances. We are delighted that both films will lead our programme this year.”

In addition, the festival will honour British cinematographer Anthony Dod Mantle with the Cinematography Icon Award 2024, continuing the festival’s commitment to recognising cinematography in film that was introduced for the 2022 edition. Previous recipients of the award include Erik Messerschmidt and Ed Lachman. Anthony Dod Mantle commented: “I am deeply honoured to receive the Cinematography Icon Award 2024 at the Evolution Mallorca International Film Festival. This festival, with its passionate focus on the art of cinematography, resonates in my heart and soul as a filmmaker. To be part of such a vibrant and young event is exciting; it reminds me that the driving force of our craft is limitless creativity. I sincerely appreciate this recognition and look forward to celebrating the artistry of my colleagues and the future of filmmaking in this beautiful environment.”

The festival announced a few weeks ago that Annette Bening will be honoured with the ICONO Evolution 2024 Award and will be in Mallorca to receive it. The complete programme for this year’s EMIFF, as well as the rest of the award winners, will be announced on 16 October at a press conference. Highlights include the “Made in Baleares” section, which presents films produced and directed by the most talented filmmakers from the Balearic Islands. As well as the International Feature Film Competition, the Opera Prima Competition and a short film competition, which includes both long and short documentaries. In 2023 the festival featured more than 100 screenings, talks, masterclasses and different activities that attracted more than 4,000 guests from over 30 countries, making it an essential event for international cinema in Mallorca.

Veteran cinematographer Dod Mantle has worked with a wide range of successful filmmakers throughout his career, including Danny Boyle, Ron Howard, Oliver Stone, Lars von Trier and Thomas Vinterberg. His collaboration with Boyle began on the critically acclaimed 28 Days Later and continued with the box office hit and award-winning Slumdog Millionaire, for which he won both the Oscar and BAFTA for Best Cinematography. His collaboration with Boyle also included T2 Trainspotting, 127 Hours, and the upcoming 28 Years Later, due for release in 2025.

The British cinematographer is also known for his work on films from the Dogme 95 movement and his collaboration with Danish filmmakers, such as his work with Vinterberg on Celebration, as well as with Lars von Trier on Dogville and Antichrist. Other credits include Kevin Macdonald’s The Last King of Scotland, Ron Howard’s Rush and Oliver Stone’s Snowden, among many others.