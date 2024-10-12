Members of the Guardia Civil Organised Crime and Anti-Drugs Team (EDOA) have arrested three truck drivers in Palma linked to the largest synthetic drug bust in Spain. Under the name of ‘operation Adriatic’ the Guardia Civil last month arrested nine people in Ibiza and Malaga and seized more than a million ecstasy pills and 20 kilos of cocaine, among other incriminating items. A judge in Palma has ordered the immediate imprisonment of the three truckers.

According to sources close to the case, for months the drivers had been in the sights of the investigators, who did not consider the anti-drug operation to be definitively closed. In fact, one of the suspects had already been arrested last year as part of the ‘Fade-Tucman’ operation, which moved 1,500 kilos of cocaine between South America, the Spanish mainland and Mallorca.

On Thursday morning, EDOA agents carried out searches at the respective homes of the men, who were arrested. One of them is the head of a transport company. According to sources they were actively involved in transporting the drugs from the Netherlands to the mainland, Ibiza and Formentera. More than one million ecstasy pills weighing 357 kilograms were seized from the gang dismantled by the Guardia Civil in Ibiza and Malaga.

In addition to 212 kilos of ketamine; 73 kilos of MDMA; 20 kilos of cocaine; 21 kilos of pink cocaine; ten kilos of hashish and six kilos of marijuana. Three kilos of ‘sugar’, a substance used to make pink cocaine, were also found.

The Guardia Civil has yet to confirm if the operation is closed or remains open.