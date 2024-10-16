The National Police are continuing the search for the remains of the 24-year-old woman who disappeared in Palma on October2 and apparently got into a rubbish container to collect something, got trapped and was allegedly taken by a waste collection truck to the Son Reus incinerator. Sources from the investigation have said today that the inspection of the main waste plant in Mallorca is continuing in an attempt to confirm the presence of Agostina Rubini’s remains.

Last Monday, the police reported that the Homicide Group of the National Police investigating the disappearance was working with the hypothesis of ‘an accidental death’, without the involvement of third parties. The investigators believe that the death was accidental and that there was no aggression and that it was not a suicide.

Tomorrow, Thursday the National Police will hold a press conference to report on the details of the case. For now, according to police sources, it is known that the young woman went out with some friends on October 2 in the Paseo Maritimo and Santa Catalina area.

After saying goodbye to her friends, her trail was lost and her family filed a complaint with the police.

Investigators have confirmed that she got into a container and it is believed that she was unable to get out, so a lorry from the Municipal Water and Sewage Company (Emaya), on its usual route through the city, took her away and unloaded her at the incinerator.

The organisation SOS Desaparecidos reported on social networks the disappearance of this young woman of 1.60 metres tall, with brown eyes and brown hair. On the night of her disappearance she was wearing jeans, a brown T-shirt and a leopard print shirt, according to a photo from that day published by the organisation.