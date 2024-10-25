The National Police have made a second arrest in connection with the alleged fraud concerning La Tienda 3B's furniture stores.

A fortnight ago, the police arrested the company's sole administrator. Her son has now been arrested, suspicions having fallen on him as he was the one who signed customer orders.

The alleged fraud has an estimated value of 100,000 euros and relates to the failure to supply orders; it dates back several months.

There are two stores, both in Palma. They have been closed for some weeks. Around 100 customers are said to be affected.