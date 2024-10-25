Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, and the President of the Balearics, Marga Prohens, have today agreed to begin work between technicians from both administrations for a new agreement on state investment in railways on the islands, which would include the Palma-Airport-Llucmajor train. This was announced by Prohens at a press conference after meeting with Sánchez in Madrid, as part of the President’s round of meetings with the heads of the Autonomous Communities.

Prohens expressed her satisfaction for the predisposition of the prime minister to contribute to the project of the new railway line in Mallorca, which has an estimated cost of more than 600 million euros. Moreover, Prohens has requested that the state-owned Spanish airport authority Aena, which owns Palma airport, should get involved in the construction and financing of the connection between Son Sant Joan airport and the centre of Palma.

The cost of the project, providing it does finally go ahead, will be completed by 2032. The route will be 27.4 kilometres long, of which 7.3 kilometres will run underground. The route of the future line will leave Palma underground from the Son Costa-Son Fortesa station, located in calle Jacint Verdaguer and currently a train stop for Inca and sa Pobla.

The project would go above ground to complete a route of some 5 kilometres until it goes underground again in a new section between the Mercapalma area and Son Oms, passing through Palma airport, to then continue above ground as far as Llucmajor. The route will pass through densely populated neighbourhoods such as Son Oliva, Son Fortesa, Can Capes, Son Gotleu and Coll d'en Rebassa. The Balearic president also stressed that Sánchez has shown himself to be in favour of revising the road agreements in order to update the pending contribution and renew the contribution for new road infrastructures.