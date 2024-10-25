Prohens expressed her satisfaction for the predisposition of the prime minister to contribute to the project of the new railway line in Mallorca, which has an estimated cost of more than 600 million euros. Moreover, Prohens has requested that the state-owned Spanish airport authority Aena, which owns Palma airport, should get involved in the construction and financing of the connection between Son Sant Joan airport and the centre of Palma.
The cost of the project, providing it does finally go ahead, will be completed by 2032. The route will be 27.4 kilometres long, of which 7.3 kilometres will run underground. The route of the future line will leave Palma underground from the Son Costa-Son Fortesa station, located in calle Jacint Verdaguer and currently a train stop for Inca and sa Pobla.
The project would go above ground to complete a route of some 5 kilometres until it goes underground again in a new section between the Mercapalma area and Son Oms, passing through Palma airport, to then continue above ground as far as Llucmajor. The route will pass through densely populated neighbourhoods such as Son Oliva, Son Fortesa, Can Capes, Son Gotleu and Coll d'en Rebassa. The Balearic president also stressed that Sánchez has shown himself to be in favour of revising the road agreements in order to update the pending contribution and renew the contribution for new road infrastructures.
At last proposals to install and upgrade the rail networks. Can the route from Manacor to Arta/ Alcudia be effected as well? Personally delighted to read this positive statement --AT last !! But concern for the amount of money that it is to cost. Plus the construction to take at least 8 years. Probably 10 years. But most of the funding could now be obtained from the increased Tourist Tax revenue.
All new infrastructure improvement projects are to be welcomed. Especially a railway connection between the airport and Palma. However, the sums of money necessary are eye-watering and the last thing the Government needs is a downturn in tourism which is exactly what is happening thanks to the small group of protestors against tourists and their campaign of hate. I'd like to see the idiotic leader of the protest group be sent a bill to make up for the income lost. The damage they have done and are still doing will set Mallorca back decades as a tourist destination.
it is still a long way away from happening and what are they going to do about congestion in the short term.