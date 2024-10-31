The Council of Mallorca's 2025 budget includes spending to increase the number of personnel involved in tackling illegal holiday rentals.

The number of tourism inspectors will increase from 20 to 30, while up to 22 more people will be recruited for the processing of reports and sanctions. It is recognised that procedures are currently too slow. With the additional staff, the Council will be able to greatly increase its capacity for action.

The tourism budget has been modified in order to make investments of this kind. The Mallorca Tourism Foundation, in charge of tourism promotion, has had its budget slashed by 1.4 million euros, of which 1.2 million will go on recruitment.

The Council has also presented two projects for tourist tax funding - one of 1.3 million euros for fighting the illegal supply of accommodation and another for seven million that will go on sustainable tourism.

The finance councillor, Rafel Bosch, says: "We do not need to dedicate so much effort in making Mallorca known because it sells itself. What we will do is invest in making people aware of sustainable tourism."