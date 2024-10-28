The island councillor added that the island institution will promote the signing of collaboration agreements with the main marketing platforms for holiday rental properties with the aim of eliminating any type of illegal offer that may be being advertised on these channels.
This collaboration, he said, will go beyond the elimination of advertisements to facilitate the work of initiating proceedings. To date, the agreement has been drafted and will be signed with AirBnb, Vrbo, Holidu, Expedia and Booking. In relation to the contracting of ‘Talk&Code’, Rodríguez stressed that thanks to this work, it will be possible to know in real time the real map of the island’s tourist offer, both those that operate legally and those that operate illegally. Every month, some 200,000 pages are analysed to obtain information.
The company’s executive director, Francesc Serrano, explained that the reliability of the ads is based on a tool made up of a set of algorithms that analyse the island’s entire tourism offer, compiling the information necessary for the inspectors’ work.
This data is checked against the official registers and, by means of rules defined by the Tourism Department, it is determined whether the advertisements comply with current regulations or whether they are illegal. The Councillor for Tourism concluded his speech by assuring that the plan implemented last year against illegal advertising is working, is adequate and allows them to fight against unfair competition.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.