The deputy mayor for Municipal Coordination of the City Council, Javier Bonet, said that the decision to reopen parks and gardens has been taken “as the possibility of heavy rain and storms in Palma has diminished”. “Nevertheless”, he added, “the measure adopted at the first meeting of the commission that citizens can go to the cemeteries next week from Monday to Sunday between 08.00 hours and 21.00 hours is maintained”.
Bonet summed up this Friday, when Palma was on alert, “as an exercise in responsibility on the part of the citizens, who followed the advice of the City Council not to go out on the streets or take the car except for very urgent reasons.”
“The incidents have been minimal, and special attention has been paid to the torrents, which, except for a stretch of the Soller road, have not finally overflowed”, he added. The deputy mayor thanked the local police, the fire brigade and all the municipal departments involved in the control and prevention work for their work throughout the day on Friday.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.