Palma City Council has reopened the cemeteries, parks and gardens today, Saturday, after the adverse weather warnings have been deactivated. The council has reported that the Municipal Civil Protection Commission (PaterPalma) has agreed to reopen the municipal cemeteries and parks and gardens this Saturday, after the Aemet lifted the warnings that remained active for adverse weather.

The deputy mayor for Municipal Coordination of the City Council, Javier Bonet, said that the decision to reopen parks and gardens has been taken “as the possibility of heavy rain and storms in Palma has diminished”. “Nevertheless”, he added, “the measure adopted at the first meeting of the commission that citizens can go to the cemeteries next week from Monday to Sunday between 08.00 hours and 21.00 hours is maintained”.

Bonet summed up this Friday, when Palma was on alert, “as an exercise in responsibility on the part of the citizens, who followed the advice of the City Council not to go out on the streets or take the car except for very urgent reasons.”

“The incidents have been minimal, and special attention has been paid to the torrents, which, except for a stretch of the Soller road, have not finally overflowed”, he added. The deputy mayor thanked the local police, the fire brigade and all the municipal departments involved in the control and prevention work for their work throughout the day on Friday.