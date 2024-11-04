The Council of Mallorca has announced that restrictions on vehicle access to the Formentor area will be extended until 30 October 2025. The measure, which responds to a request from Pollensa Council and recommendations from a recent load study, will mean that visitors will only be able to access Formentor by public transport, on foot or by bicycle from the 1st of June until the 30th of October, from 10 am to 10 pm.

The Balearic government has confirmed the continuity of the shuttle bus service - which always operated during the period of restrictions - during the month of October, facilitating access for those who wish to visit the viewpoint, the beach or the lighthouse. More than 245,000 vehicles travelled along the Formentor road during the period of restrictions from June to September

As every year, the restriction will be structured in two levels: the first, from Puerto Pollensa to Formentor beach, and the second, from Formentor beach to the lighthouse. Only authorised vehicles, public transport, emergency services and bicycles will be allowed to circulate. The island’s director of Infrastructures, Rafel Gelabert, stressed that this measure seeks to reduce pressure on the environment and improve the visitor experience. He also announced the implementation of new technologies to monitor the area’s capacity in real time.

In the balance of 2024, 1,175 fines were imposed on vehicles accessing without authorisation during the restricted hours, demonstrating the need for access control. After the analysis of this summer season carried out by the DGT, the most striking figure is that which corresponds to the number of vehicles passing through the controlled area from Puerto Pollensa to the beach and, in specific cases, to the lighthouse.

This shows a total increase of 8,400 vehicles, which is 4% (3.99%) compared to 2023, when 201,669 vehicles passed through, with a daily average of 1,653. In 2024, the data reflect an average of 1,722 vehicles and a total of 210,069. On the other hand, there was a decrease in the number of vehicles passing through outside the restricted hours, between 22:31 and 9:59. Thus, from 43,880 in 2023 to 34,744 in 2024, leaving 9,136 fewer vehicles accessing during these hours.