Maritime Rescue and the Guardia Civil have located 238 immigrants in 24 hours in the Balearics who, since the early hours of Tuesday morning, have reached the coast aboard 15 small boats. The Government Delegation has notified six more boats in the last few hours, with a total of 87 occupants, in addition to the nine reported on Tuesday in which 151 people were sailing.

One of these new boats, with nine migrants on board, was intercepted at around 17:15 in Es Migjorn, in Formentera, and the eleventh of the day was located 0.3 miles from Cap Llebeig, in Cabrera, south of Mallorca, where 18 people were rescued. Several Citizen Security patrols of the Guardia Civil and the local police of Campos intercepted a group of 10 people on Miramar avenue in the town of Sa Rápita, in southern Mallorca, at 20:15 hours.

At 9:30 p.m. 13 migrants were located in a small boat in La Mola, in Formentera, and half an hour later another 17 people of sub-Saharan origin were rescued in a boat spotted 300 metres off the coast of Santa Ponsa, in southwest Mallorca.

After midnight, at 00:30 hours, the first skiff was intercepted this Wednesday in the Balearics and the fifteenth in 24 hours. The boat, located in the port of Cabrera (Mallorca), was carrying 20 people of North African origin.

These nine boats are in addition to the other two that arrived in the Balearics on Monday with 27 people, which were found in the waters of Cabrera and Formentera. So far this year, at least 4,102 immigrants have arrived in the Balearics in 251 small boats. Last year, 128 boats with 2,278 migrants reached the islands.