Palma town hall has started procedures for the development of Ses Fontanelles in Playa de Palma, five years after the project for a large shopping became unviable because of limitations set by the Council of Mallorca and outright rejection of another shopping centre in Palma by the then administration at the town hall.

The revised plan of French real-estate group Unibail Rodamco (URW) is for what is described as an urban centre with housing, shops, public facilities and green spaces. Up to 434 homes could be built and a university training centre is contemplated, the use of which would represent "a very significant social change in the Playa de Palma area".

The cost of construction is put at 23.2 million euros and the development has a value of 44.6 million euros.

The cost to provide the development with services is estimated to be 18.3 million euros, of which 11.8 million euros were previously invested in work for what at one time was going to be the 'Palma Springs' centre.