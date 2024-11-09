Palma town hall has started procedures for the development of Ses Fontanelles in Playa de Palma, five years after the project for a large shopping became unviable because of limitations set by the Council of Mallorca and outright rejection of another shopping centre in Palma by the then administration at the town hall.
Over 400 new homes at Playa de Palma development
The 'Palma Springs' project encountered great opposition
Also in News
- New setback for Britons travelling to Mallorca from Sunday, September 1
- The most beautiful town in the Balearics according to National Geographic
- Update: Barcelona now on red alert for rain, 50 flights cancelled
- Laura Hamilton: “I’ve always loved Mallorca, I just wished I’d bought here earlier...”
- Spanish floods kill 95 as year of rain falls in a day in Valencia
1 comment
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Are these going to be affordable homes for locals, or just more second home homes for wealthy non residents?