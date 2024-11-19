It was a sight many people were waiting to see! Infact, when we published the story yesterday about the arrival of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos´ superyacht, Koru in the Bay of Palma on Sunday, someone asked on social media whether anyone had ever seen it under sail.

They didn´t have to wait very long. On Monday afternoon, Koru, left the Bay of Palma under sail as her crew carried out trials on her high-technology equipment. She made quite a sight as you can see by the video which we reproduce.

Photo: Sail Trip Mallorca

The Koru cost in excess of 500 million dollars to build and she is a formidable vessel. She was built in the Netherlands by Oceanco starting in 2021, and delivered in April 2023. Her initial trials took place in the Bay of Palma.

Jeff Bezos, the world´s second richest man travelled to Palma last year to see his completed super yacht. He arrived in style. By private jet, helicopter and fast launch.

She even has her own support vessel. The 75-metre 1,900 gross ton yacht support vessel, the Abeona, "shadow" Koru, providing additional crew accommodation, a helipad with enclosed helicopter accommodation, and capacity for relief supplies.

Video and photo credit Sail Trip Mallorca: click here and here.