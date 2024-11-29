A group of scammers are making life difficult for officials at the Foreigner's Office in Palma and elsewhere and this is leading to delays in appointments for documents such as the TIE residence card needed by British citizens to live in Spain after Brexit.
Appointment scam hits Foreigner's Department as British residents worry
Scammers take up all the appointments and then sell them
This is easily solved by forcing appointments to include verifiable information (ie passport photo) to make the reservation. Passport must be presented at the appointment. This cannot be changed after the reservation is made, and therefore will be no market to resell it.