An online campaign has been launched callling on Amazon Prime to commission a fourth series of the Mallorca Files, the light-hearted detective series which is filmed on the island. Amazon screened the third series in August and at the moment they are pondering a fourth series after the third series enjoyed good viewing figures.
We want a fourth series of the Mallorca Files!
Online campaign is launched
Also in News
- What a carry on! European Union abandons full launch of new travel entry system for Britons in favour of "phased rollout"
- Britons cash in on the outgoing Golden Visa in Spain to beat the 90 day rule
- Update: Royal Navy submarine dives into a storm in Spain
- After a holiday in Mallorca Richard Gere moves to Spain
- Laura Hamilton: “I’ve always loved Mallorca, I just wished I’d bought here earlier...”
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.