An online campaign has been launched callling on Amazon Prime to commission a fourth series of the Mallorca Files, the light-hearted detective series which is filmed on the island. Amazon screened the third series in August and at the moment they are pondering a fourth series after the third series enjoyed good viewing figures.

The petition can be signed on instagram on the Mallorca Files fan page and so far hundreds of people have signed it.

Elen Rhys, who plays detective Miranda Blake in the series attended a dinner organised by the Council of Mallorca in London last month. She is a big fan of Mallorca and would love for a fourth series to be commissioned by Amazon. The Mallorca Files was initially launched on the BBC but then moved over to Amazon for the third series.

Cosmopolitan Pictures founder Ben Donald said the series came from "a desire to create a feel-good action-driven cop show like the ones I grew up with and, secondly, a desire to rebrand and refresh the Anglo-German relationship on television." Filming for the first series started in November 2018.

Filming on the second series was interrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Only six of the planned ten episodes were produced