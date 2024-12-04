The Human Pressure Index produced by the Balearics Statistics Institute provides monthly figures for the combined permanent and temporary population of the islands.

Given the context of all the discussion about overcrowding - tourist 'saturation' and a resident population that has been growing more than elsewhere in Spain - the index is very relevant.

For each month of 2024 up to August the index showed new records. September was no different. The maximum human pressure in the Balearics was reached on September 9 - 1,858,077. This exceeded the previous record, not by a great deal but it was a record nonetheless; that was 1,857,579 in September 2023. The average over the course of the month was 1,816,633.

Mallorca's maximum was 1,391,429, also a record for September and above last year's 1,354,358.