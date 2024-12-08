A call has gone out for Civil Protection volunteers in Mallorca to help with the forest fire in Andratx that was declared on Saturday night.

The government's emergencies department wants more volunteers with the necessary training and PPE equipment to come forward. Some from other parts of Mallorca (Calvia and Lloseta) went to the scene on Sunday morning. By noon on Sunday, around one hundred people were involved in tackling the fire. Water trucks have been made available to assist the firefighters.

Fifteen people from nine properties have been evacuated. The fire was given Level One status - risk to property. One house has been seriously damaged by fire. The council chamber in Andratx has been opened for people who have had to be evacuated.

The fire started around 11pm between the Camí de Ses Comes and Camí de Ses Penyes off the MA-10 main road between Andratx and Estellencs. The Guardia Civil's Seprona division are in charge of the investigation into the fire.

Balearic president, Marga Prohens, the president of the Council of Mallorca, Llorenç Galmés, and Andratx councillors all went to the scene on Sunday morning.

Forest fires in the Andratx area are of particular concern. The two most devastating fires in Mallorca of the past thirty years were in Andratx.