Can Picafort may seem an unlikely place to boast a house having the most Christmas lights and decorations anywhere on the planet, but a family in this coastal part of Santa Margalida is doing its best to lay claim to this.

There are hundreds of lights, figures of elves, Santa's helpers, a letter box for the all-important letters to either Santa or the Three Kings (or both); you name it, the house has it.

The rather more modest claim is the most/best decorated home in Santa Margalida. The town hall holds a Christmas decoration competition.

A first prize of 400 euros would go some way, if not all the way in covering the cost. The cash prizes range from 50 to 400 euros, and the contestants don't need to have done up an entire house - a balcony will do.