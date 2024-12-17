It was a very unusual sight for some water sports enthusiasts off Mallorca at this time of the year. During a jet ski trip, some German holidaymakers were treated to a display of dolphins playing with each other at close range, apparently unafraid of humans. “There were about twelve, including some really big ones, in the water near the coast. I even had a drone fly over the spot at sea to get better shots,” said celebrity butler Daniel Rudolf, who lives on the island, excitedly.
Spectacular dolphin display off Mallorca
Swam with tourists on jet skis
