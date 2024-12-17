It was a very unusual sight for some water sports enthusiasts off Mallorca at this time of the year. During a jet ski trip, some German holidaymakers were treated to a display of dolphins playing with each other at close range, apparently unafraid of humans. “There were about twelve, including some really big ones, in the water near the coast. I even had a drone fly over the spot at sea to get better shots,” said celebrity butler Daniel Rudolf, who lives on the island, excitedly.

According to the 41-year-old CEO of Xclusive Mallorca the animals approached the jet skis of the group of tourists on the water in a way that was unusual for them. “I spent 40 minutes of film footage and a lot of the drones’ battery charge, because I have never seen such a natural spectacle in my life. The exact location of the event was between Portal Nous and Palmanova, near The St. Regis Mardavall Mallorca Resort,” Rudolf said.

The dolphins, which are frequently spotted off the Balearics, belong to the species bottlenose dolphin, common dolphin, white-striped dolphin and round-headed dolphin. The sea area between Spain in the western Mediterranean and Turkey in the east is home to around ten species of dolphin. They belong to the cetacean family.

In the Mediterranean, Mallorca is one of the best places to see the animals off the coast all year round. However, due to the good weather and increased marine activity, the summer months are more suitable for observing these marine mammals swimming freely in the sea. There are even cases of swimmers mistaking them for sharks, as their dorsal fins resemble those of large, dangerous marine fish from a distance. This has already caused some water sports enthusiasts to panic.