One in four (24.4%) of the 45,000 homes advertised for sale for more than 1 million euros in Spain is in the Balearics, according to data from the real estate portal Idealista. Of the total number of advertisements of homes for sale for over one million euros, more than 20 % exceed 3 million euros, according to a report published today.

The Balearics, Malaga, Madrid, Alicante and Barcelona account for 80% of the total number of ads, while the Costa del Sol and the Balearics have the most expensive houses. All Spanish provinces have at least one property over one million euros advertised on the portal, although the major luxury housing markets, such as the Balearics and Malaga, have more than 10,000 units for sale, respectively.

Specifically, the Balearics account for 24.4% of the properties over one million euros for sale, followed by Malaga, with 21.6%. This is followed by Madrid (12.4%), Alicante (11.6%) and Barcelona (9.8%). These five provinces account for almost eight out of every 10 luxury homes for sale in Spain. Among the ten provinces with the most homes for sale for over one million euros are also Girona, with 6 % of the total luxury residential stock, Santa Cruz de Tenerife (2.7 %), Cádiz (2 %), Valencia (1.6 %) and Las Palmas (0.9 %).

Almost 10,000 homes, on sale for more than 3 million euros

More than 20 % of the luxury homes for sale throughout Spain are offered for more than three million euros, which is equivalent to 9,800 units. Of these, 35% are offered in the Balearics, especially in Mallorca and Ibiza, while another 33% are offered in Malaga and the Costa del Sol, both with more than 3,000 units on the market.

Madrid is close to 1,000 units and accounts for almost 10% of all the ultra-luxury homes currently on sale, with the luxury developments of La Moraleja, in Alcobendas, or La Finca, in Pozuelo de Alarcón, leading the way. Barcelona (5.5%) and Alicante (5.3%), meanwhile, had more than 500 units of more than 3 million euros on sale at the end of November.