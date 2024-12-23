The opposition Partido Popular will present motions in the next plenary sessions of all town councils, deputations, councils, general assemblies and councils to demand the immediate withdrawal of the new register of travellers, which the PP calls ‘Big Brother Tourism’. On Monday, December 2, the application of Royal Decree 933/2021 came into force, which establishes the obligations of documentary registration and information of natural or legal persons who exercise activities of accommodation and rental of motor vehicles and which provides for fines of up to 30,000 euros for non-compliers.

Now, the PP will take the repeal of this regulation in the plenary sessions during the remainder of December and next January, while calling for the development of ‘consensual’ with the sector and the various operators of a new legislation to ensure competitiveness, as highlighted in a statement by the party.

The motion denounces the ‘legal uncertainty’ caused by this new legislation, as well as ‘the disproportionate administrative burden it entails, the competitive disadvantage for Spain, the inadequacy of the technology designed and the violation of the right to privacy of tourists and users’. A ‘Tourist Big Brother’ that ‘severely hampers one of the most important sectors for the Spanish economy, the tourism sector’.

The PP indicates that the Government has approved RDL 933/2021 ‘against the opinion and interests of the sector and deceiving its representatives’ and denounces that it has not taken into account the repeated warnings from the sector about the risks for travellers and for Spain’s international reputation.

The PP understands that this law causes, textually, a strong legal uncertainty and ignores the operational complexity of collecting so much data load, even before the provision of the service, which in fact makes it almost impossible to comply with. This situation causes a competitive disadvantage with respect to the European market, as obligations are imposed on companies that the national laws of other European states do not impose.