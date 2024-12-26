A hiker was seriously injured this Thursday morning when he fell 20 metres in the Punta Negra area of Llucmajor. The man was out with a group of friends on a hike when some rocks came loose and he fell. Salvamento Marítimo air sea rescue mobilised a rescue helicopter to pluck the victim to safety and rush him to Son Espases hospital.

The incident took place at around 10.15am. At that time the emergency teams were alerted by 112 after receiving a call from the victim’s friends. Several volunteers from the Civil Protection unit in Llucmajor, the local police and firefighters from the local and Inca fire stations of Mallorca were called to the scene.

The injured man and the group of friends who accompanied him were in an area frequented by hikers, the one that goes from Cabo Blanc to Cala Beltrán. According to initial reports, the man wanted to lean out and the rocks on which he was leaning collapsed.

On arrival, the rescue team was forced to cross several private estates in order to reach the injured man. At the same time a Salvamento Marítimo helicopter was on its way to the scene. One of the divers was dropped into the water and rescued the injured man. Once stabilised, he was lifted into a basket. In principle he was conscious when he was transferred to hospital.