A hiker was seriously injured this Thursday morning when he fell 20 metres in the Punta Negra area of Llucmajor. The man was out with a group of friends on a hike when some rocks came loose and he fell. Salvamento Marítimo air sea rescue mobilised a rescue helicopter to pluck the victim to safety and rush him to Son Espases hospital.
Hiker seriously injured after falling 20 metres in Mallorca
Victim airlifted to hospital
