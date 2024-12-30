The Balearics is the autonomous community with the highest percentage of home purchases by foreigners, with 32.5% of the total number of operations, according to a study by the real estate portal pisos.com. Five communities are above the Spanish average, with a high percentage of foreign buyers: Balearics (32.5%), Valencia (28.4%), Canary Islands (27.2%), Murcia (24.6%) and Catalonia (16.8%).

Nationally, the weight of home sales and purchases by foreigners accounted for 14.85% of total transactions in the third quarter of 2024, four points more than three years ago, when in the same period of 2021 they represented only 10.77% of purchases. According to the real estate portal Pisos.com, which cites data from the Association of Registrars, the British are in the lead, with 8.52% of the total; followed by Germans (6.43%), Moroccans (5.46%), Poles (5.32%) and Italians (5.25%).

The provinces where property sales by foreigners represent a lower percentage of the total are Badajoz (1.40%), Salamanca (1.48%), Cordoba (1.53%), Jaen (1.79%) and A Coruña (2.01%).