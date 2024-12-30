Mallorca is the most popular of the Balearic islands.

Mallorca is the most popular of the Balearic islands. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

Humphrey CarterPalma30/12/2024 15:07
TW
0

The Balearics is the autonomous community with the highest percentage of home purchases by foreigners, with 32.5% of the total number of operations, according to a study by the real estate portal pisos.com. Five communities are above the Spanish average, with a high percentage of foreign buyers: Balearics (32.5%), Valencia (28.4%), Canary Islands (27.2%), Murcia (24.6%) and Catalonia (16.8%).

Nationally, the weight of home sales and purchases by foreigners accounted for 14.85% of total transactions in the third quarter of 2024, four points more than three years ago, when in the same period of 2021 they represented only 10.77% of purchases. According to the real estate portal Pisos.com, which cites data from the Association of Registrars, the British are in the lead, with 8.52% of the total; followed by Germans (6.43%), Moroccans (5.46%), Poles (5.32%) and Italians (5.25%).

Related news
Housing has become a major issue this year and will continue to be so in 2025.

Balearics among the OECD regions with the highest housing costs

More related news

Five autonomous communities are above the average in the sale and purchase of homes by foreigners: Baleares (32.50%), Comunidat Valenciana (28.45%), Canarias (27.25%), Murcia (24.68%) and Cataluña (16.79%). For their part, the five provinces with the highest number of property sales by foreigners are: Alicante (43.08%), Malaga (34.76%), Santa Cruz de Tenerife (32.71%), Balearic Islands (32.50%) and Girona (27.12%).

The provinces where property sales by foreigners represent a lower percentage of the total are Badajoz (1.40%), Salamanca (1.48%), Cordoba (1.53%), Jaen (1.79%) and A Coruña (2.01%).