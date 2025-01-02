Holidaymakers are being told to avoid popular destinations such as the Canary Islands, Majorca and Venice in 2025 as they are “collapsing” due to their popularity, according to a leading travel guide. Each year Fodor’s publishes a ‘No List’ highlighting “destinations suffering from untenable popularity”. It warns that prioritising visitors can result in the destinations becoming “prohibitively expensive, homogenized, or even destroyed”, which ultimately doesn’t result in a “happy” travel experience.
Travel guide urges tourists to avoid Mallorca in 2025
Anti-tourism protests, graffiti and more
