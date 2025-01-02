Holidaymakers are being told to avoid popular destinations such as the Canary Islands, Majorca and Venice in 2025 as they are “collapsing” due to their popularity, according to a leading travel guide. Each year Fodor’s publishes a ‘No List’ highlighting “destinations suffering from untenable popularity”. It warns that prioritising visitors can result in the destinations becoming “prohibitively expensive, homogenized, or even destroyed”, which ultimately doesn’t result in a “happy” travel experience.

According to Yahoo News the list for 2025 includes destinations in Europe which made the headlines last year due to anti-tourism protests, graffiti and more, or have introduced measures to combat the rising number of visitors.

Explaining why these holiday destinations have been selected, Fodor’s told Yahoo news: “These locations are popular for good reason—they are stunning, intriguing, and culturally significant. However, some of these highly coveted tourist spots are collapsing under the burden of their own prominence.”

Fodor’s highlights the Spanish city of Barcelona, Majorca and the Canary Islands. In Barcelona locals sprayed holidaymakers with water pistols in the summer and the city also announced it would ban all short-term holiday rentals by 2028.

Regular demonstrations took place in Majorca, with locals occupying beaches. Two major protests were held in the Canary Islands, first in April and then for a second time in October. During the latter a reported 10,000 demonstrators took part, chanting slogans like “The Canary Islands are not for sale” and “we are foreigners in our land”.