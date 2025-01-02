Statue of Fray Juniper Serra in Petra, Mallorca

02/01/2025
According to 2023 figures from the Balearic Statistics Institute, 40% of the island's population have lived in the same municipality in Mallorca all their lives.

The municipality with the highest percentage, 55.3%, is Petra. Also above 50% are Maria de la Salut (52.9%), Llubi with 51.9, Porreres (51.5), Sa Pobla (51.2) and Felanitx on 50.7%.

At the other end of the spectrum is Mallorca's smallest municipality in terms of population, Escorca. Of its 195 people in 2023, 12.3% had lived there all their lives; 55.9% were from other municipalities in Mallorca.

The second most populous municipality, Calvia, had the second lowest percentage of people born there - 17.4%. While 13.3% of Escorca's population in 2023 were foreigners, Calvia had 37.9%.

Marratxi, with the fifth highest population after Palma, Calvia, Manacor and Llucmajor, had the third lowest percentage (21.2%), while Deia, one of the smallest municipalities, had 23.6%. In Deia, the foreign population was the same as Calvia's, 37.9%.