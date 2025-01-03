There had been talk, fairly wild it must be said, of the Balearics attracting 20 million tourists in 2024. This would have represented an increase of over two million compared with 2023.

As it is, when the figures for the whole year are released at the start of February, it can be anticipated that the annual total will have been around 18.75 million. For the whole of 2023 it was 17.85 million, an increase of 1.3 million from 2022.

In November there were 370,250 tourists, a year-on-year increase of 18.2%. This made the total for the eleven months 18,439,412.

By market, the numbers fluctuated quite markedly. For the first time ever in November, the Spanish market was the largest. It rose 51.1% to 150,537. Germany, normally the largest market, went up 8.2% to 115,368.

The UK, which went up in October after three consecutive months of decline, fell by 17% to 20,684. The largest decrease, albeit the numbers weren't high, was France, which was down 60.3% to 6,490.

The largest percentage increase was for what is classified as 'other European countries'. This was 172% to 20,849. These countries didn't include Belgium, the Netherlands, Italy, Switzerland or the Nordic countries, which are the others that are specified in the statistics.