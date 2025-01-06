Tourists and their hired cars are often slammed for being responsible for gridlock on Mallorca roads. They have been directly accused by local politicians and some have even suggested trying to curb rent-a-cars. It was also one of the lesser complaints of demonstrators during the anti-tourism protests of last summer.

But the truth is a very different matter. A recent survey by the Council of Mallorca suggests that a whacking 81 percent of road journeys on local roads are by local residents leaving many politicians with egg on their face.

The findings of this report will not come as a surprise for many in the cold light of day because key local roads are gridlocked during the winter months when there are few tourists but sometimes it is easier to blame non-residents for a failed traffic policy. The simple truth is that there are too many cards owned by local residents and this is leading to gridlock.

Perhaps now the local authorities are going to have to take difficult and controversial decisions to try and halt the road gridlock, one of the chief concerns of many local residents. Any attempt to build new roads would be blocked solidly by environmentalists and any effort to curb the enormous Mallorca car fleet would be robustly stalled by petrol heads.

The moral of the story is don´t jump to conclusions until you know the facts. Tourists are in the clear although they are slightly responsibile but not directly. Local residents spend part of what they earn from tourism buying new cars!