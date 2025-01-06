Tourists and their hired cars are often slammed for being responsible for gridlock on Mallorca roads. They have been directly accused by local politicians and some have even suggested trying to curb rent-a-cars. It was also one of the lesser complaints of demonstrators during the anti-tourism protests of last summer.
The myth is shattered! Tourists not responsible for gridlock on Mallorvca roads
81 percent of road journeys are by Mallorca residents
Also in News
- Traveller registration system: If Mallorca's demands are not met, the Spanish Government will be taken to court
- Fresh move to scrap new tourist registration scheme in Spain
- The Balearics become 'Nomadland': Homelessness swallows the working class
- The EU threatens the future of Mallorca beach bars
- Ryanair under fire: Two days after aborted landing, passengers arrive in Palma
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.