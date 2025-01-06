The ‘El Niño’ draw was held this morning, 6 January, and the first prize was 78908. It is worth two million per series, that is, 200,000 euros per tenth (ticket) and it was sold entirely in León. The second prize has been for the 06766 and is endowed with 750,000 euros per series, ie 75,000 euros per tenth. Finally, the third prize is for the 66777, with 250,000 euros per series, 25,000 euros per tenth. The ‘El Niño’ is the second most important draw of the National Lottery, and this year distributed 770 million euros. The total issue amounts to 1,100 million euros and 70% is in prizes.

However, it was not all bad news - the Balearics did have a sniff of the second prize, 06.766 in Montuïri, where three tenths have been sold and 225,000 euros have been distributed; as well as some of the third prize number 66.777, in Ciutadella, Alaior and Llucmajor.

The administration number two of Ciutadella, in the Plaza de Es Pins, has once again been a talisman by distributing part of the third prize of the El Niño draw held this afternoon. The number 66777 has been sold at the same lottery stand in Ciutadella that already won the Gordo, the third and fifth prizes in last year’s Christmas draw, and the third and fourth prizes this year. The number has also been sold in three other administrations of the Balearics, the Plaza des Ramal, Alaior; Bishop Taxaquet street of Llucmajor, and Imperial Street, in the urbanization of Maioris, also in Llucmajor.

Unlike the Christmas draw, ‘El Niño’ does not arouse as much expectation as it follows a pre-established script with a duration of half an hour. On this occasion, 874,231,600 euros have been consigned, which means an average of 18.20 euros per inhabitant, an amount widely exceeded in Asturias (30.20 euros), Castilla y León (28.89 euros), La Rioja (26.01 euros), Comunidad Valenciana (25.17 euros) and País Vasco (23.22 euros).

The average amount spent by Spaniards for this year’s draw is 18.20 euros, slightly higher than last year’s 17.97 euros. On the other hand, where the least lottery is bought is in the autonomous cities of Ceuta (3.53 euros) and Melilla (5.32), followed by the Balearic Islands (9.59), Catalonia (13.02 euros), Navarre (13.23) and the Canary Islands (13.38).