Starting tomorrow, January 8, travellers heading to the UK who are unaware of the newly introduced Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) may find themselves unable to enter the country. Corporate Traveller, an Australian travel management company, has issued a reminder about the new requirement, which affects visa-exempt visitors from a range of non-European countries. The ETA, costing £10, applies to travellers from nations such as Australia, New Zealand, Canada, the United States, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, and South Korea.
New UK travel authorisation rules could impact unprepared travellers
While most of the 38 million visitors to the UK last year did not require prior travel authorisation, the introduction of the ETA will change this for many
