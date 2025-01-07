Starting tomorrow, January 8, travellers heading to the UK who are unaware of the newly introduced Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) may find themselves unable to enter the country. Corporate Traveller, an Australian travel management company, has issued a reminder about the new requirement, which affects visa-exempt visitors from a range of non-European countries. The ETA, costing £10, applies to travellers from nations such as Australia, New Zealand, Canada, the United States, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, and South Korea.

The UK is implementing ETAs as part of a global trend aimed at enhancing border security and streamlining entry procedures for visa-exempt travellers. Similar systems have been rolled out in other countries, including Australia in 1996, the US in 2008, Canada in 2015, and New Zealand in 2019. The UK plans to extend its ETA programme to 48 countries from January 8 and an additional 35 European nations by April 2.

While most of the 38 million visitors to the UK last year did not require prior travel authorisation, the introduction of the ETA will change this for many. The system allows authorities to screen travellers against security databases before arrival, monitor movements in and out of the country, enforce immigration compliance, and reduce document fraud through biometric data collection.

Corporate Traveller’s managing director, Tom Walley, does not anticipate the new rules significantly affecting travel volumes to the UK. However, he emphasised the importance of preparation:

“While expected to improve border security processes, the new UK ETA changes the landscape of visa-free travel and requires more forward planning from travellers. Many frequent travellers will be well-versed in this sort of process with the USA ESTA that is in effect. Travellers that have been accustomed to visa-free travel for years and who land in the UK without the ETA will be turned away. From later this year, visitors will face the same requirements in the European Union.”