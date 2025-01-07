From 5 March 2025, nationals of 35 countries and territories, including Spain, will be eligible to apply for the UK's new Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA). This system allows travelers to visit the UK for short stays without a visa from 2 April 2025.

Eligibility for the ETA depends on the nationality listed on an applicant's passport and the date of travel. Those holding a valid UK visa, permission to live, work, or study in the UK, or British or Irish citizenship, do not need an ETA. Travelers living in Ireland and departing from Ireland, Guernsey, Jersey, or the Isle of Man are also exempt. Dual citizens with British or Irish passports should use these to travel instead of applying for an ETA.

With an ETA, individuals can visit the UK for up to six months for tourism, short-term study, visiting family or friends, or business. It also covers transits through the UK and short-term travel for creative workers or permitted paid engagements. However, an ETA does not permit longer stays, work for UK companies, or frequent trips aimed at establishing residency. It also cannot be used to marry or register a civil partnership, for which a Marriage Visitor visa is required.

The cost of an ETA is £10 per person, and everyone traveling, including children, must have their own. The application process is straightforward, requiring a valid passport, email access, and a payment method. Applicants must upload or take photos of their passport and face but do not need to provide travel details.

Applications can be submitted via the UK ETA app or online. Most decisions are made within three working days, though faster responses are possible. Travelers are encouraged to apply well in advance to ensure timely approval. Group applications must be made individually, and approval times may vary for members of the same group.

Once approved, the ETA is valid for two years and linked to the passport used for the application. Travelers can enter the UK multiple times during this period. However, a new ETA is required if the applicant obtains a new passport.

It’s important to note that an ETA does not guarantee entry into the UK. Travelers must still clear UK border controls, either by speaking with a Border Force officer or using an ePassport gate if eligible.

The UK’s introduction of the ETA aims to streamline travel for nationals of participating countries while maintaining border security. Eligible countries include Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Vatican City, Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, San Marino, Slovakia, and Slovenia (including associated territories).