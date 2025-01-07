The Guardia Civil’s judicial police are investigating the discovery of two bodies on Formentera’s Es Cavall d’en Borràs beach. According to sources close to the investigation the discovery took place today, Tuesday after the 112 emergency service alerted the Guardia Civil to the discovery.

The bodies belong to two men, although for the moment their identities and causes of death are unknown. Nor can it be confirmed whether they are migrants who died during a crossing.

However, it is worth remembering that in mid-December two migrants lost their lives in a small boat during the crossing between North Africa and Formentera. The occupants of the boat said at the time that five or six more migrants may have died in that incident, although their bodies were not found.

Formentera is the smallest and most southerly island of the Pityusic Islands group (comprising Ibiza and Formentera itself, as well as various small islets). It covers an area of 83.24 square kilometres (32.14 sq mi), including offshore islets. At the 2011 Census, the population was 10,583; according to the Census of 1 January 2021, it counted 11,891 inhabitants, while the official estimate as at 1 January 2023 was 11,389.

Spain continues to face significant migrant arrivals. While the Canary Islands recorded record numbers in 2024, the Balearic Islands are also struggling to cope with migrants reaching its shores. Meanwhile, the government in Madrid appears to be falling short in providing adequate support to the regions most overwhelmed with migration.