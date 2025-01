The Guardia Civil said today, Thursday that the cause of death of the two men whose bodies washed up on a Formentera beach on Tuesday was drowning. It has not yet been possible to confirm whether they are two migrants who died during a crossing.

According to the Guardia Civil, the men were aged between 30 and 40 and showed no signs of violence, although the results of the autopsy are still awaited to determine the cause of death, and the bodies have not yet been identified. During this process, DNA samples have been taken to try to identify them.

As reported by the Council of Formentera, the bodies had been at sea for less than a week.

Two tourists found the bodies on Tuesday in the Illetes area and immediately alerted the local police. The Guardia Civil’s Judicial Police went to the scene to investigate the discovery.