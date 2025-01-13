Pollensa council, together with the public service company EMSER, has launched an ambitious project covering part of the Port and Cala de Sant Vicenç to reduce water leaks in the municipal network. They currently stand at around 18 %. Although this percentage is significantly lower than in other municipalities in Mallorca, where losses can reach up to 50%, the council has set itself the objective of continuing to improve the management of this essential resource.

The Council of Mallorca has awarded the municipality a grant of 583,618.48 euros within the framework of the Pacte per l’Aigua (water agreement) 2024. This financial support will make it possible to carry out two key projects aimed at guaranteeing more efficient water use and improving the sustainability of the distribution network. The first project includes the renovation and sectorisation of the water network in Formentor and Hernán Cortés streets in Puerto Pollensa, two sections with a high percentage of leaks. To solve this problem, the existing pipes will be replaced and all the water connections will be renewed, thus reducing losses and improving the efficiency of the system.

The second project focuses on the installation of a system for remote reading of household meters and remote detection of leaks in the urban centres of Pollença. This system will enable real-time monitoring of water consumption in specific sectors through the installation of meters equipped with advanced technology. It will also facilitate the early detection of leaks, reducing response time and minimising losses.

The mayor of Pollensa, Martí March, stresses that, although the municipality is not among those that lose the most water in its municipal network, it is essential to continue working to optimise the system and reduce the current percentage. “Water is a scarce commodity and it is clear that leaks must be reduced to their maximum expression,” said March, stressing the Town Hall’s commitment to the responsible management of water resources. The mayor explains that the specifications are now being drawn up for the contract that will govern this action and assures that in 2025 the project will have been awarded.

In addition to the projects already financed, the town hall has requested an additional one million euros from the government to extend these same actions to the town of Pollensa. Although the resolution is still pending, if approved, this investment would allow for the modernisation and sectorisation of the water network in more areas of the municipality, reinforcing the commitment to sustainability.