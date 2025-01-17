Members of the Guardia Civil Balearic Nature Protection Service, Seprona, have seized 13 airguns that exceeded the limit of firing potential, as part of operation ‘Skade’. The agents mounted the operation due to the numerous complaints and denunciations presented by individuals and associations, in which they exposed the increase of animal population controls in different points of the insular territory, by means of lethal gear, of the columbiform and galliform species, (ranging from the common domestic poultry species e.g., chicken, turkey, and squabs to the more exotic species found in the wild and in zoological collections).

According to specific regulations, non-lethal means must be prioritised in the population control of these species in urban areas. Different companies dedicated to wildlife control were contacted to check the equipment and techniques used, as well as those in demand, including public bodies. The information obtained highlighted the use of compressed air weapons, which given their relatively low firepower, less than 24.2 joules, are exempt from control by the Civil Guard Weapons Intervention and require the possession of a fourth category weapon card, issued by the town hall where the owner resides.

The Seprona agents carried out the verification of the firepower of the air weapons, with the unexpected result that some of them notoriously exceeded the limit of 24.2 joules, which doubles and almost triples the permitted value, so that in this case it would be necessary to have a type E firearms licence.

The Guardia Civil have not closed the investigation and to date have seized 43 weapons as a result of a total of 48 inspections. The Nature Protection Service is responsible for nature conservation and management of the hunting and fishing industry. It serves to carry out and oversee State provisions to preserve nature, the environment, water resources, and preserving wealth in hunting, fish farming, forestry and other nature related industries. They are also heavily involved in work against spills and contamination, illegal trade of protected species, unregulated hunting and fishing activities, protection of natural spaces, and prevention and extinction of fires.

The idea of SEPRONA dates back to June 7, 1876, where the Spanish monarchy ordered the Civil Guard to take on new security and police objectives, varying from the protection of public mountains, fire prevention, preventing clandestine royalties and other resources. Not until 1986, however, where the State demanded the Civil guard ensure conservation of nature and the environment. Thus in 1988 the Civil Guard created the Servicio Protección de la Naturaleza, or SEPRONA, guaranteeing Spanish citizens the right to a suitable environment as well as the right to preserve the environment.

SEPRONA was reorganized again in 2000, and since it is entrusted with the prevention of environmental harm and protection of movable and immovable property listed as historic assets in all the Spanish national territory and its territorial, including sea preservation of protected and endangered species. "Its base of work is very extensive, and its components work with over 2000 laws and decrees in constant and continuous adaptation to both policy changes themselves of the European Union, State, autonomous community and even municipal ordinances, being the specialty of the Civil Guard, which handles more legislation".