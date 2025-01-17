The Local Police have organized different traffic monitoring and control operations due to the scheduled events during the upcoming Sant Sebastià festivities.On Saturday, 18th January, due to the “Concerts Tardeo” celebrations starting at 6pm in Plaça Cort and Plaça Major, traffic will be closed on the ascent by Carrer Conqueridor from 4pm to 1am on Sunday, 19th.

On Sunday, 19th January, the Local Police have set up a special operation for the “Revetla de Sant Sebastià” celebration. From 5.30pm, and until the conclusion of all acts and concerts, the following streets will be closed:

Carrer Jaume III towards Joan Carles I at Passeig Mallorca.

Avinguda Antoni Maura towards Plaça de la Reina.

Ramblas towards Plaça Weyler at Carrer Riera.

Carrer Sant Jaume towards Joan Carles I.

Carrer Antoni Planes towards the Temple.

On Monday, 20th January, the “44 Diada Ciclista Sant Sebastià 2025” will take place, with the route covering Plaça Cort, Plaça Santa Eulalia, Plaça Sant Francesc, Avingudes, Llevant motorway, Avinguda Antoni Maura, Passeig Born, Unió, Rambla, Baró de Pinopar, Avinguda Alemanya, Camí de Jesús, Salvador Dalí, and Son Moix. Participant gathering will begin at 10am, with the race starting at 12 noon. As a result, the closure of Plaça Cort and Plaça Santa Eulalia will occur from 7am.

Due to the cycling event, the Local Police will open the bike lane towards the sea on Avinguda Gabriel Alomar, and the land side of the Llevant motorway will be closed, creating a dual-lane space on the sea side, allowing two-way circulation. Lastly, traffic on Jaume III at Passeig Mallorca will be closed.

Bus line diversions by EMT

Due to the planned traffic closures for the “Revetla de Sant Sebastià” on Sunday, January 19th, several bus lines (L3, L4, L7, L20, L25, and L35) will be diverted starting at 6pm, until the service ends. The Nit Bus lines (N1, N2, N3, and N4) will run on their usual routes starting at 11.42pm.

For the “Diada Ciclista” on January 20th, the EMT bus lines (A1, L1, L3, L4, L5, L7, L8, L9, L20, L25, L29, L35, L46, and L47) will also experience diversions between 12 noon and 2pm. The 458 stop (Porta des Camp) will be out of service during the event.

For detailed information about diverted lines and alternative routes, please check the website, app, or posted notices at affected bus stops.