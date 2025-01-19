The Balearic Government is to create a maritime surveillance service to reinforce safety at sea. The aim is to protect the coast and people in areas of high environmental value and those with the highest numbers of boats.

The ministry of the sea and water cycle will create a fleet of 22 semi-rigid boats, twelve of which will be assigned to ports in order to provide "optimal" management and to respond to operational needs. The other ten will be used for inspection and control, focusing principally on charters and recreational yachting.

This new service is envisaged as part of a reform of regulations governing nautical charter activity in the Balearics. The minister, Juan Manuel Lafuente, says this revision is for ​​reinforcing safety, for combating intrusion and unfair competition, and for guaranteeing the sustainability of the sector. The proposed amendments to the regulations are currently out for public consultation and for submissions to the directorate for maritime transport.

Lafuente believes the new service "will represent a qualitative leap in our capacity to monitor and manage the coast". It will provide more efficient and effective action to ensure protection of the natural heritage and people's safety, "guaranteeing that maritime activities are carried out in a way that is respectful of our environment".

The creation of the service would appear to be a response, at least in part, to the incident off Cala Bona in August last year when a yacht hit a small fishing boat, killing 22-year-old Guiem Comamala. There have been increasing complaints about the sheer number of boats and the lack of control of some tourist-related activities. Concerns have therefore been expressed about safety.