Àlex Casares, president of the Association for the Nautical Development of Businesses and the Self-Employed (ADNEA), has warned that there is a risk that Mallorca is ceasing to be a reference point for the nautical industry. “Yachts are leaving Mallorca because of the high prices of marinas,” he warns. And, there is apparently a risk that the island ceases to be a point of reference for the nautical industry. “This especially affects boats between 15 and 30 metres in length, as the larger ones have no economic problems,” he says.

Casares points out that in some cases the price increases are as high as 30 %. “Clients complain about the cost increases, but the companies have no choice but to pass them on in order to remain viable,” he says. The president of ADNEA explains that a few years ago Mallorca was practically the only region in Spain specialising in the nautical industry. However, there are other autonomous communities, especially Catalonia and the Valencian Community, which have seen this is a very interesting niche market because it requires skilled labour and employment is of higher quality.

“A few years ago we had a waiting for ports or marinas, but it is getting shorter. We run the risk that there will be fewer and fewer, until we lose the prominent position we have enjoyed over the years”.

Faced with this increase in costs, Casares points out that the industry is moving to the mainland to set up companies and offer their clients more competitive prices. However, he points out that they are having a lot of problems bringing workers from the island to the mainland.

This is not good for the Mallorcan economy, which has always seen the nautical industry as an emerging, growing and alternative sector. The president of ADNEA regrets that far from promoting it, they are being hindered. For this reason, he calls on the competent authorities to take appropriate measures to offer attractive prices that allow the nautical industry to continue to grow.

Another problem affecting this sector are the difficulties in finding skilled labour. “Many nautical companies in the Balearics have to reject projects due to lack of workers,” says Casares. “As in other specialised sectors, the nautical sector faces difficulties in finding skilled labour. In addition, the strong demand, especially in key positions, further aggravates the situation,” he says. This has very negative consequences, as “due to the shortage of workers and the high costs of port facilities many companies are forced to turn down work”.

According to the latest study carried out in 2024, in the Balearics there are 880 nautical companies employing a total of 5,150 people, with a turnover of over 1,100 million euros in 2023. However, Casares insists that “staff is scarce, and the lack of manpower is leading to many technical jobs, essential for the maintenance and repair of boats, can not be carried out. It is important to note that many of these jobs require highly skilled workers”.