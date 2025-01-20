Alcudia Local Police and the Guardia Civil have taken charge of the investigation into the fire which destroyed a motorhome killing a dog. At around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, emergency crews were alerted that a fire had broken out in Gabriel Llabrés street. Emergency crews quickly arrived at the scene of the incident, which was located inside a plot of land that houses several families.

Fortunately, at the time of the incident there were no people inside the vehicle, although unfortunately a dog that was did not survive and died as a result of the flames. Mallorca firefighters were quickly mobilised and extinguished the fire in a matter of minutes. They also carried out exhaustive work to prevent the fire from spreading to other areas.

Controversy over motorhome and caravans in Mallorca has been mounting.On February 8, a protest against the proposed new Palma civic ordinance has been called by two associations representing users of motorhomes and caravans. These are recreational users, and the people who live in motorhomes want no part of this protest.

Both groups are opposed to the provisions of the ordinance as they affect motorhomes. But there are very different reasons for this opposition. Javier González, representative of the people living in motorhomes in Son Güells (Palma), explains why: “We want to distance ourselves from the protest by the associations. They have a tourist and recreational purpose. What they are complaining about is an insignificant problem. Ninety per cent of motorhome users and caravaners in Palma do have a problem, and that is housing on the island.”

The motorhome ‘tourists’, says González, are only bothered by the fact that they will have difficulties with parking their vehicles in the same place for up to ten days in a row. “That’s a minor problem compared with ours. Our use is not recreational, it is residential. They want to park their vehicles next to the beach, they are tourists. We are forced to live here because there is no affordable housing.”